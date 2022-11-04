Matt Hardy Says The Elite Were ‘Victims’ in All Out Brawl

Over the last couple of weeks, during AEW programming there have been vignettes of The Elite being erased from programming. On this week’s episode of Dynamite, a hand was shown deleting files of The Elite and replacing them with files of Death Triangle. Questions started coming in asking if Matt Hardy was the one deleting the files. He did have a “Delete The Elite” shirt after all.

In the latest episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy”, he and host Jon Alba were discussing the imminent return of The Elite. Hardy stated, “I’m very happy they’re back. I will say this right here, right now: those guys didn’t do anything wrong in that situation. I think they were the victims. I’m telling you from a first person perspective. I was there. I witnessed it all. I love all three of those guys. I’ve known Matt and Nick forever. I’ve just gotten to know Kenny while working with AEW. I am very happy they are returning to TV and they are back. They’re back in the mix. They deserve to be in the mix.”

Hardy provided this clarification in response to media coverage of his quotes about the events that transpired at All Out:

My comments from this week’s @matthardypod have been misconstrued. I WAS NOT at All Out 2022. I DID NOT say I witnessed the events at All Out. I witnessed the entire process in real time over the months & stand by my comment that the Elite were not in the wrong. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 4, 2022

Matt Hardy believes The Elite are the “heart and soul of the AEW”

Hardy also said that he was excited for Colt Cabana’s return this past Wednesday. “Colt Cabana had been away from AEW for a very long time. It is what it is. You know, I don’t really have to sit here and go into things. We’re in a position where he can be back on AEW TV and I’m glad to have him back.”

With the investigation being over, Hardy said, “I’m glad their names have been cleared and they’re coming back to TV. And I’m very happy to see Colt Cabana who I think is a great human being and also a great performer. I’m very happy to see him back on AEW programming.”

Hardy saw the Young Bucks the day before recording his podcast. He says he told them that they “are the heart and soul of the AEW. I feel like The Elite — Matt and Nick and Kenny — in many ways the identity of AEW. You know, without those guys, you don’t have AEW as it is right now. It would be very, very different. Tony Khan may have started wrestling in some capacity. AEW, All Elite Wrestling, those guys are the identity of AEW. So it’s very important to have them back.”

“Full Gear” is just a couple weeks away, so it seems that The Elite will return then if they don’t came back sooner.