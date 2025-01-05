Mercedes Moné Eyes Historic Main Event After Wrestle Dynasty Win

Mercedes Moné has big plans after adding the Rev Pro Undisputed British Women’s Championship to her impressive resume. At Wrestle Dynasty, Moné won the gold from Mina Shirakawa in a match that also saw The CEO’s New Japan Strong Women’s Championship up for grabs.

At a press conference following her victory, Mercedes Moné reflected on achieving a lifelong dream and unveiled her next major career aspiration.

“I’ve fulfilled my childhood dream, but it’s just the beginning. It’s been two years since the NJPW women’s division started. AEW, NJPW, and the female wrestlers are all amazing. Today we were able to show a glimpse of our greatness. My new dream has begun again. My current goal is to have a match in the main event at the Tokyo Dome.”

Since her debut in New Japan Pro Wrestling two years ago, Moné has cemented herself as a formidable competitor. Just one month after her arrival at Wrestle Kingdom 17, The CEO captured the IWGP Women’s Championship from KAIRI. Her reign lasted from February to April 2023 before she lost the title to current champion Mayu Iwatani.

Meanwhile, in AEW, Moné currently holds the AEW TBS Championship. Her recent title defense against Kris Statlander set a new record for the longest women’s match in AEW history. Stay tuned to SEScoops for updates on Mercedes Moné as the multi-time champion continues to pursue her goals in the wrestling world.