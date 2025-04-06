Mick Foley Grateful for Support After First Post-Crash Public Appearance

Mick Foley has expressed his gratitude to his fans following his first public appearance after his recent car accident. Taking to Instagram, Foley shared his thanks to the fans alongside pictures of some of the fans who met him at the Dallas Vintage Toys event.

Foley took to Instagram earlier this week to share that he had been involved in a serious car accident and that he was dealing with soreness and a minor concussion. His post sparked hundreds of well-wishes from fans and those from within the wrestling industry. In an update, Mick’s daughter Noelle shared that the WWE Hall of Famer was lucky to be able to walk away from the serious accident.

Foley is no stranger to concussions and faced more than his fair share throughout his wrestling career. Last year, Foley shared that he was cancelling plans to wrestle one final death match after experiencing concussion-like symptoms. The fact that Foley had not done anything to cause these symptoms were an eye-opener showing that a career risking it all for wrestling continues to affect Foley years after his in-ring career ended.

We here at SEScoops are continuing to send our best to Mick Foley at this time. Bang Bang!