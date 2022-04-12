Minoru Suzuki Warns, “Samoa Joe is Going to Feel a Lot of Pain”

Minoru Suzuki plans to inflict a great deal of pain on Samoa Joe when they meet in the ring this Wednesday at AEW Dynamite.

All Elite Wrestling surprised wrestling fans last week by announcing Suzuki will defend the Ring of Honor Television Championship against the Samoan Submission Machine. This will be Suzuki’s first title defense he captured the gold from Rhett Titus at ROH’s Supercard of Honor back on Apr. 1.

While fans are excited about the title bout, but the New Japan Pro Wrestling veteran isn’t letting the hype distract him. In an interview with Sports Illustrated the champion shared his thoughts on his upcoming title defense against Joe.

“Many fans think this matchup is very special, but for me, I have to stay true to myself,” Suzuki told Justin Barrasso. “…I am here to hurt people. The opponent truly does not matter. This week, I will make Samoa Joe suffer.”

More on Minoru Suzuki’s Thoughts on Samoa Joe

Wrestling fans are expecting Suzuki vs. Joe to be a very physical match. Both competitors have a very aggressive and hard-hitting style in the ring, making for a fascinating title match. The man who is (lovingly) known as Murder Grandpa is ready for the title defense. However, he questions if Joe is prepared for what he plans to do.

“People are brave until they step into the ring with me, said Suzuki (h/t Barrasso). He explained, “Hopefully, Samoa Joe is not scared. I don’t know him well, but he will know me by the time we are done.”

Suzuki concluded by saying, “…I hurt people, that is what I do. Samoa Joe is going to feel a lot of pain.”

The Apr. 13 episode of AEW Dynamite could be an exciting show based on the matches announced. The episode also has the AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defending their titles against reDRagon. It’s unclear which title match will be the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Jay Lethal also teased a present for Joe on this week’s episode. Lethal could have some interference in the title bout, which may upset fans. Although, it may lead to a feud between Lethal and Joe, who have a history from their time in Impact Wrestling. Regardless, the matchups of Suzuki vs. Joe and Jurassic Express vs. reDRagon could result in good TV rating numbers for AEW.