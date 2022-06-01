MJF Set To Appear On June 1 AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that MJF will be appearing on the June 1 episode of Dynamite.

MJF was reportedly spotted at LAX and it looks like that report from PWInsider is accurate. He will indeed speak out during tonight’s AEW TV episode.

Here’s the announcement.

MJF has reportedly been having issues with AEW over money and other things. His status for Double or Nothing this past weekend very much appeared up in the air as he no-showed a meet and greet one day prior.

Cooler heads prevailed and he ended up having his match with Wardlow at the PPV event on May 29.

Here’s a look at what’s on tap for tonight’s episode of Dynamite: