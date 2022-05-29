Update on Samoa Joe Missing AEW DoN Fan Fest

MJF wasn’t the only one who didn’t attend the AEW Double or Nothing Fan Fest.

Fans grew concerned upon the news that MJF and Samoa Joe weren’t in attendance for the pre-PPV festivities. In MJF’s case, he no-showed seemingly due to some lingering issues with AEW.

In fact, Fightful reports that MJF has a flight booked out of Las Vegas before the PPV event. He has a big match scheduled with Wardlow that may not even happen. At this time, it’s unknown whether or not he’ll actually get on the plane.

As for Joe, things are a bit different.

Bryan Alvarez of F4W has reported that the reason Samoa Joe didn’t attend his planned meet and greet was due to a communication issue.

It appears the situation with Samoa Joe and the Fan Fest was a communication issue, so totally different from whatever is happening with MJF, who did no-show. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 29, 2022

Sean Ross Sapp followed up Bryan’s report, saying sources indicated to him that Joe may have been accidentally double-booked.

Regarding Samoa Joe missing Fanfest, he was double booked and we're told it was a miscommunication. One source indicated it was for a voiceover session. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 29, 2022

Joe is scheduled to meet Adam Cole in the finals of the Men’s Owen Hart Cup at the Double or Nothing PPV tomorrow night (May 29).

Win or lose at DoN, Joe figures to be a major player in Tony Khan‘s vision for Ring of Honor. Samoa Joe is the current ROH World Television Champion and he’s involved in a feud with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh.