WWE Hall of Famer Compares MJF to ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW performer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts has praised MJF‘s work as a heel, comparing him to the late ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper.

MJF has proven to be a stand-out talent for AEW due to his heel persona and refusal to break character when appearing in public.

Speaking on his DDP Snake Pit podcast, Roberts was asked about just how similar MJF is to the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

“Absolutely (on the piper-mjf comparrison.) Because he rants on you, man. he gets in your face. he throws sh*t at you quick and fast.” Jake Roberts

MJF is expected to face Wardlow at Double or Nothing 2022 on May 29.

Will MJF jump to WWE?

MJF may be one of the most popular acts in AEW, but according to reports, he’s not happy with the promotion.

MJF has reportedly been at odds with Tony Khan in recent months and has openly teased going to WWE, saying he would have a “tremendous” match with Roman Reigns.

MJF’s contract with AEW will expire in 2024, and the “Salt of the Earth” has reportedly rejected all attempts to extend his current deal.

