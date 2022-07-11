Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax Sports New Look

Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) is rocking a new look.

Fanene was released from her WWE contract back in Nov. 2021. During her time with the company, she became a Raw Women’s Champion and a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

In the months that she’s been away from the wrestling business, Fanene has been quite active on social media.

She recently revealed a switch-up in terms of her appearance.

Nia Jax’s New Look

Nia Jax took to her Instagram account to show off her new hairstyle.

Fanene was expected to be a part of the first World Entertainment Series event.

Eventually, she shot down being on the show and urged fans not to give the company any money as they were still advertising her appearance.

“I do not know why I am still on this poster, but I will REPEAT myself again…I will NOT be at the show. Please do not buy a ticket thinking you will see me perform or get a chance to meet me. I hate that this misleads people!” Nia Jax on WES advertising

WES ended up canceling its first show and while the company claims it’ll be sticking around, the general feeling is that this one is over before it even got started.