Nick Aldis-NWA Relationship Soured Quickly After Billy Corgan ‘Disrespected’ Mickie James (Report)

Nick Aldis’ relationship with the NWA reportedly soured quickly after the ‘disrespect’ shown to his wife Mickie James by Billy Corgan.

Within the last week, Aldis has confirmed that he intends to leave the NWA when his contract expires in January 2023.

Aldis, a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, has been a top star of the promotion since its revival in 2017.

He has since been suspended and pulled from the upcoming NWA Hard Times Pay-Per-View.

Disrespect

Aldis was once the prized star of the NWA, even taking a pay-cut during the Pandemic, but the relationship between the two sides has soured quickly.

According to a report from Fightful Select, this hostility is partly due to what Aldis perceived as disrespect at his wife shown by Corgan.

It’s reported that Corgan was disrespectful towards Mickie James in the lead-up and following NWA Empowerrr, the promotion’s first all-female event which James did a lot of work for.

Aldis and the NWA chose not to speak about the matter publicly due to the British wrestler’s spot as a top name in the NWA.

Other Complaints

Aldis feels that Corgan has been disrespectful to the women of the NWA, and he’s hardly alone.

Fightful’s report added that “several women who have regularly appeared in NWA” have felt disrespected.

Corgan, as well as reigning NWA World Champion Trevor Murdoch, have questioned whether the NWA’s women’s division has enough depth to warrant a second Empowerrr show.

Aldis is expected to make media appearances later this week to address the matter further.

A source who spoke to Fightful confirmed that this situation is not a work and “has been brewing for quite some time.”