Nixed Plans for Last Week’s WWE Raw Revealed

WWE had a change of plans for the June 13 episode of Monday Night Raw.

The show featured two Money in the Bank qualifying matches. Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to earn his spot in the ladder match, while Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan beat Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop to lay claim to their spots.

Fans also got to see a pose down between Bobby Lashley and Theory, which ended up closing the show.

Ahead of WWE Raw, some changes were made to initial ideas.

Details on WWE Raw Changes

Fightful reports that WWE originally planned to have R-Truth be involved in the pose down between Lashley and Theory. There’s no word on why that idea was ultimately nixed.

The outlet also notes that Mustafa Ali was not initially factored into plans for Monday Night Raw. He was expected to face Shelton Benjamin on Main Event.

Instead, Benjamin defeated Akira Tozawa on the show, while Ali lost to Chad Gable on Raw.

Speaking of Gable, fans noticed that Alpha Academy did not accompany Kevin Owens to the ring for his match with Ezekiel. Fightful has reported that the team was initially going to be ringside for the match but that plan was scrapped.