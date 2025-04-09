Saraya Recalls Standing Up For Natalya After Racial Slur

Saraya has a lot of respect for WWE veteran Natalya and won’t stand by when others insult and berate the former SmackDown Women’s Champion. Speaking to the Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis, Saraya recalled a party at Fandango’s house where somebody confronted Natalya.

“This girl came over and she was just drunk and she was just trying to make everything about her. She calls Natty the n-bomb, and I was like, ‘what the f***.’ “

This woman, who Saraya did not name, continued to berate Natalya which was a step too far for the British wrestle. Once the woman decided to smack Saraya’s cap off her head, the former Divas Champion made her regret it.

“I just head-butted her and I’m on the floor just f**ing going off on her… Then I’m dragging this girl and I’m like f***ing shoving her face in the carpet.”

Saraya was infuriated, asking “how dare you f***ing talk to us like that” and admitted that her comments would not make it to air on any wrestling show. Her defense of Natalya, as well as herself, demonstrates that Saraya does not take kindly to bullies, especially ones who think racial slurs are appropriate.

Saraya recently wrapped up her time with AEW and has shared plans to train with Natalya in The Dungeon 2.0 this year. As fans await to see what’s to come for the British wrestler, they know that Saraya is never afraid to stand up for herself or her peers.