Ex-NXT Superstar is “Hurt” and “Embarrassed” by This Week’s Release

Bodhi Hayward has made it clear that he isn’t pleased to lose his job with WWE NXT this week.

Hayward was released yesterday and was one of five to be cut, alongside Sloane Jacobs, Ru Feng, Damaris Griffin, and Erica Yan.

Prior to his release, Hayward had been a regular feature on NXT TV as part of Andre Chase’s Chase University.

Embarrassed

Hayward’s release from WWE was certainly surprising, though it has been reported that he was a handful to work with backstage.

Taking to social media, Hayward addressed his release, saying:

“What up Brodies, it’s your boy, Bodhi Hayward … Brady Booker. Here to tell you that I was just released from the WWE. I’m hurt. I’m embarrassed. And Brodies, I’m just down bad. For the last 18 months, Andre Chase University and wrestling has been my whole life. I’m no stranger to adversity. Adversity has been something that has come up my whole life, and I’ve found a way to get on top. I will do it again. I’m Brady Booker, and I’m here to stay.” Brodhi Hayward.

There is no word on what kind of non-compete clause is in effect, though if previous releases are anything to go by, Hayward and the others can’t wrestle for 30 days.

Thank you to all my brodies for the continuous love and support ??

The journey continues…#30days pic.twitter.com/PDdB7WHzQc — Brady Booker (@bodhihaywardWWE) November 1, 2022

Chase University

Out of the five Superstars released, Hayward was by far the most surprising, given he had been a regular on TV as part of Chase U.

Hayward’s antics with the group had proven to be popular, and he had regularly appeared alongside Thea Hail.

On last night’s WWE NXT, Duke Hudson, who attacked Hayward in his final appearance before Bodhi’s release, tried to become the newest student of Chase U.