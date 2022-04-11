5-Team Gauntlet Match Will Determine New NXT Tag Champs

WWE will crown new NXT tag team champions this Tuesday night.

The NXT tag titles were vacated last week. WWE did not specify a reason why MSK relinquished the titles they just won, but we know it’s due to Nash Carter’s abrupt release from the company.

Carter’s soon-to-be-ex-wife, wrestler Kimber Lee, accuses him of physical abuse and released a photo of him giving a Nazi salute while wearing a Hitler mustache.

WWE has yet to publicly address Nash Carter’s situation, but his Superstar profile no longer appears on the company website.

On Tuesday’s NXT 2.0, five teams will battle in a Gauntlet match to determine the next champions. The teams include:

Grayson Waller & Sanga

Legado del Fantasma

The Creed Brothers

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen

Pretty Deadly

Who do you think will become the next NXT tag team champions?