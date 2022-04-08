WWE Vacates the NXT Tag Team Championships

WWE has announced the NXT Tag Team Championships have officially been vacated.

New champions will be crowned this Tuesday night on NXT’s weekly TV show on the USA Network. WWE has yet to address how the new champions will be determined.

The current NXT Tag Team Champions have relinquished the titles.



This Tuesday on #WWENXT new NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned. https://t.co/DSztOCIINl — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 8, 2022

As we’ve reported, WWE released Nash Carter of MSK earlier this week following allegations of abuse from his wife, IMPACT Wrestling’s Kimber Lee. On Monday, Lee took to social media, alleging that Carter “got wasted” and struck her in the face, busting her lip open. She also Tweeted out the following, tagging the official WWE NXT Twitter account (the Tweet has since been deleted):

“Hey @WWENXT this is my face after your tag champ @NashCarterWWE got wasted and hit me so hard he split my lip open. He told me I’m a wrestler so I’m always marked up. I’ve hid this for a year and even forgave him. But I can’t hide it anymore.”

The timing couldn’t be any more significant, as Carter and tag team partner Wes Lee recently captured the titles at the NXT Stand & Deliver event over WrestleMania 38 weekend. Of course, the announcement of the titles’ vacancy did not mention Carter.

WWE also hasn’t publicly addressed Carter’s release, nor the allegations as of this writing. Prior to this announcement, MSK was scheduled to defend their titles against Grayson Waller and Sanga on Tuesday’s event. WWE has not yet announced who will be competing for the vacant titles.

We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.