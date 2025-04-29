Joe Hendry Appears on WWE NXT, Attacked By Dark State

Say his name, and he’ll appear, but the April 29, edition of WWE NXT was not a show Joe Hendry will wish to remember. Hendry opened this week’s NXT with a promo that highlighted his recent appearances in WWE. He also proudly noted his successful defense of the TNA World Championship at Rebellion. During his segment, Hendry called out Trick Williams, referencing Trick’s attack at Rebellion as well as their other previous altercations.

However, instead of Williams, Dark State appeared and launched a surprise attack on Hendry. The TNA World Champion was overwhelmed by the NXT faction in a brutal assault that clearly painted a target on his back.

Say his name and he appears.@ThisIsTNA World Champion @joehendry is kicking us off tonight and he’s got something to say! ? ? #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/wHIQGSjdOs — WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2025

While Williams has come to the aid of Hendry in the past, the two-time former NXT Champion was nowhere to be seen during this ambush. At Rebellion, Williams attacked Hendry following the show’s main event and teased going after the TNA World Championship. Now, Hendry has not only the TNA roster to deal with, but also Trick Williams and the combined might of Dark State.