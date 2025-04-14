Joe Hendry has appeared for WWE several times, but has yet to appear on WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw. Now, it appears that Hendry came close to appearing on the red brand before one higher-up nixed the idea.

Fightful Select reports that there was a plan for Hendry to appear on WWE RAW earlier this year to set up a feud with The Miz, but Ariel Shnerer shot down the idea. It is believed that Shenrer, who recently was an executive for Anthem, didn’t like the idea of Hendry taking the loss. Hendry is, after all, the reigning TNA World Champion, and has held the gold since TNA Genesis in January of this year.

WWE reportedly soured on Shnerer during his tenure with TNA. Following his exit, it was reported that NXT talent had requested that he not be in the locker-room during TNA-NXT collaboration. At the time, it was noted that this wasn’t anything personal to Shnerer but simply talent believing that ther locker room should be restricted to talent.

While Hendry didn’t appear on WWE Raw, the idea was not entirely scrapped. Fightful reports that Ethan Page arriving in TNA to feud with Hendry is very similar in terms of creative to what would have been planned. Page, someone who Hendry battled in 2024 over the NXT Championship, will challenge for the TNA World Title at Rebellion in a triple-threat match that’ll include Frankie Kazarian.

Hendry hasn’t appeared for WWE since the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE and a recent injury has raised questions about his future as TNA World Champion. While it remains to be seen if Hendry ever makes it to Raw, fans know to count jothing out in this WWE-TNA partnership.