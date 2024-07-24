Joe Hendry Gifted Signed Flyers To NXT Fans

TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry is set to have a live concert at next week’s NXT: Great American Bash and WWE is firing on all cylinders to promote it.

Hendry has gained massive popularity over the years and he has brought the same energy to the gold brand. It has been announced that he will be back in NXT on the first night of the Great American Bash next week. Last night, a video package aired that highlighted Hendry’s popularity and his decorated career. Hendry then announced that he will be performing a live concert on the show.

Who is @joehendry and how did he get here?



Let the man tell you himself… ?#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/M62vfHDWGH — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2024

NXT fans are quite excited with the announcement and they were surprised by what transpired after the show. It has come to light that several fans received flyers on their cars that promoted his upcoming performance. NXT Universe also found that the posters had Hendry’s autograph on them.

Joe Hendry left an autographed flyer on everyone's car outside of NXT



This is awesome



?@Mimic0814pic.twitter.com/gJHNxJduMS — Julian Weeks (@JulianWks) July 24, 2024

Hendry made his surprise debut in NXT last month as part of the working relationship between TNA and NXT. Earlier this month, he was revealed as the tag team partner of Trick Williams and they defeated Ethan Page and Shawn Spears. Last week on commentary, Hendry revealed that he will be making regular appearances on the brand. Hendry’s music videos are also popular among the fans and his entrance music even topped the iTunes charts earlier this year.

