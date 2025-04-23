Injured Star Wins Championship In NXT Return After A Year

A title changed hands on tonight’s NXT.

Lexis King was set to defend his Heritage Cup Championship against a mystery opponent on the April 22 episode of the show, following the Stand & Deliver PPV over the WrestleMania weekend.

The mystery opponent was revealed to be a returning Noam Dar, who had been out of action since May last year. Dar started the match strong and kept control for most of the bout.

The ending of the match saw King getting a two-count with a superkick. Noam Dar then faked a Dar Roller but connected with a back elbow instead and pinned the former AEW star to win the title in his comeback match.

Noam Dar was written off TV in May last year, after being attacked by an unknown assailant. The attacker was later revealed to be Ethan Page, who jumped ship from AEW.

Page has seen success in NXT since then, having a reign with the NXT title. We’ll have to see if Dar goes after the former AEW star now that he has returned to the brand.

