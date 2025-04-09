NXT Fans Back Booker T With Explosive Swerve Strickland Chant

Recently, Swerve Strickland and Booker T have shared heated words after Booker took issue with Swerve crticizing WWE’s handling of race during his tenure as a Superstar. Following AEW Dynasty, Strickland spoke about representation and ended with the pointed message of “F*** Booker T!” but WWE fans have rallied to the support of the Hall of Famer.

In fan-recorded footage from the April 8, edition of WWE NXT, fans could be hard chanting “F*** you Swerve!” and “All hail King Booker,” a nod to Booker T’s 2006 King of the Ring victory. The fan recording also caught Booker’s reaction with the two-time Hall of Famer finding the chants hilarious.

Booker did not address his issues with Swerve Strickland during WWE NXT but has discussed it on his Hall of Fame podcast. Booker argued that Swerve’s post-Dynasty comments only hurt the overall show and shared some advice to the former AEW World Champion.

“Don’t be talking about something other than the pay-per-view at the end of the night… The last thing people are going to remember is me. I’m sure Tony Khan don’t appreciate the news.”

Booker added that he’s through saying anything positive about Strickland, adding that he’s “learned my lesson” amid their ongoing tensions. While Booker T and Swerve Strickland may be in different companies and will likely never cross paths on-screen, the issues between the two remain clear for all to see.