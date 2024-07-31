Roxanne Perez: ‘I’m The Best in the World. Not Giulia or Stephanie Vaquer’

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez has asserted her dominance following an impactful main event victory at Great American Bash (Week One.) At the event, Perez defeated Thea Hail to keep her title reign alive. In a WWE NXT Digital Exclusive, The Prodigy reflected on her victory and named some notable women.

“I’ll give Thea her respect, because she almost had me there, but realistically, everybody needs to stop worrying about everybody else around the world. Not a Thea, not a Giulia, not a Stephanie [Vaquer]. “NXT is the best women’s division in the world, and this (NXT Women’s Championship) is on my shoulder, which means I am the best woman in the world.”

Roxanne Perez wants EVERYONE to know exactly who she is. ? @roxanne_wwe #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/lc1yCvIgGx — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 31, 2024

Vaquer joined WWE earlier this month, mere days after competing at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door. As for Giulia, it has been reported that she has signed with WWE. The Japanese sensation recently shared that she will wrap up her time competing in Japan on August 19, with many believing she will debut for WWE before, or shortly after that date.

This promo from Perez is not the first time that the reigning NXT Women’s Champion has brought up Vaquer and Giulia. Perez namedropped both women, exciting fans eager to see The Prodigy work against these two exceptionally talented athletes. Vaquer has said that she will be joining NXT in the near future, making a showdown with Perez even more likely.