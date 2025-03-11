The Hardyz Eye NXT Tag Title Match After Roadblock Win

At WWE NXT Roadblock 2025, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardyz retained their gold against WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom. In a post-match interview, Jeff Hardy praised their opponents, a team which has taken WWE by storm.

“Their human hearts are more like rocket-boosters. That’s the fastest team I’ve ever been in the ring with.”

Jeff then questioned whether he and his brother now have a shot at the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships. Matt was excited at the prospect of adding the NXT titles to their trophy cabinet.

“Unfortunately, the NXT Titles weren’t on the line. Maybe next time, the NXT titles will be on the line because that is something The Hardys do not have on their list of gold.”

The Hardyz wrapped up by praising the partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling, adding that they are excited to be a part of it. The partnership that began in 2024 was made official in 2025 with a multi-year deal being signed by the two sides.

The Hardyz have held tag gold all over the world, but the NXT Tag Team Championships are titles that the brothers are yet to win. Clearly, Matt and Jeff plan on changing that soon enough, meaning fans shouldn’t count out seeing The Hardyz and Fraxiom back in the ring together soon enough.