Shawn Michaels Names the Best Tag Team in Wrestling Today

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels believes the future of tag team wrestling is already here – and it’s spelled Fraxiom.

Although “Mr. WrestleMania’s” most famous matches are singles bouts, the Heartbreak Kid is no stranger to tag team wrestling. As a member of The Rockers, Two Dudes with Attitudes and D-Generation X, Michaels knows what he’s talking about here.

During a recent appearance on Stay Busy with Armon Sadler, Michaels offered glowing praise for the SmackDown newcomers, the duo of Nathan Frazer and Axiom. According to the NXT boss, Fraxiom may very well be the best tag team in the business today.

“I 100% agree with the people who say that,” Michaels said. “Right now, they’re clicking on all cylinders. Once they committed to being a team, they took it to another level. People sincerely consider them the best tag team in the industry — and that’s amazing praise for two guys in their mid-20s.”

Michaels, who has worked closely with the duo since their NXT UK days, reflected on their journey from standout singles competitors to a cohesive and dynamic unit. He highlighted their youth, versatility, and commitment to the division as key factors in their success.

Fraxiom recently debuted on SmackDown and remain undefeated on the main roster. Their hot streak has earned them a shot at the WWE Tag Team Titles currently held by The Street Profits, with the title match set for the May 23 episode of SmackDown.

With Shawn Michaels vouching for their excellence and a championship opportunity on the horizon, Fraxiom is poised to prove that the future of WWE tag team wrestling is now.