More One-Off Returns Possible in WWE After Jamie Noble’s Last Match

The success of Jamie Noble’s final match could lead to more one-off in-ring returns, Fightful Select reports.

Noble competed in his final match last weekend at a WWE Live event in Charleston, West Virginia.

The former Cruiserweight Champion teamed with Braun Strowman, Ridge Holland, and Butch to defeat The Bloodline‘s Solo Sikoa, The Usos and Sami Zayn.

On the Table

Noble’s match last weekend came over seven-and-a-half years after his previous match, though he has been working with WWE throughout that time as a backstage producer.

In their report, Fightful notes that things such as Noble wrestling at a Live event, that we wouldn’t normally see on WWE TV, are more likely under the current regime.

One source who spoke to Fightful said that the idea of one-off returns and unique ideas similar to Noble wrestling are “on the table.”

One More Match

While WWE has a huge roster of active Superstars, there are plenty of former wrestlers working behind the scenes, who could soon have their own final match.

Adam Pearce is a likely candidate, given that he is a regular on-screen, and fired Bobby Lashley on this week’s episode of Raw.

Pearce has had just a handful of matches since joining WWE as a backstage producer, with his most recent match as a full-time wrestler coming for Ring of Honor in August 2014.

Petey Williams, who joined WWE as a producer in January of this year, was speared by Lashley during last week’s Raw.

Shane ‘Hurricane’ Helms, Molly Holly, and Kenny Dykstra have all wrestled for WWE and now work as producers and could have one more match for the promotion.