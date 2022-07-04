PAC to Defend the AEW All-Atlantic Title in OTT Wrestling

PAC is coming back to OTT Wrestling and will be defending the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

PAC In OTT Wrestling

On July 4, Over The Top Wrestling announced that PAC will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against LJ Cleary at OTT Poetry Slam on July 22. OTT Wrestling is an Irish professional wrestling promotion based in Dublin, Ireland. The promotion was founded in 2014. Over The Top Wrestling mixes elements of traditional pro wrestling, comedy, and sports entertainment.

The AEW All-Atlantic Champion’s last match in OTT Wrestling was in August of 2019. In that match, he defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey at OTT Live In Cork.

This title match will only happen if PAC retains his title against Shota Umino on July 10 at RevPro.

The Bastard won the AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. To become the inaugural champion, he defeated Clark Connors, Malakai Black, and Miro in a fatal four-way match.