Paul Heyman Not Amused By Fans Imitating The Bloodline

In Paul Heyman‘s mind, one does not simply imitate the “Tribal Chief” or any members of The Bloodline for that manner.

The Bloodline is on the top of the mountain in WWE. The company has been pushing the idea that this is the most dominant faction in its history. Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while The Usos are the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Jimmy and Jey Uso will be competing for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on the May 20 episode of SmackDown. They’ll be taking on the Raw Tag Team Champions, RK-Bro.

The Bloodline Is Not To Be Imitated

Despite being heels, The Bloodline are big fan favorites. A few fans went viral with a video of them imitating the faction.

Paul Heyman, who serves as Reigns’ Special Counsel, caught wind of the clip and was not amused.

“Imitation is the highest form of infringement!”

While The Usos are quite busy, being pushed at the forefront of WWE TV, Reigns is taking a step back. He reportedly signed a new contract with WWE to work fewer dates. He is not expected to have a match at WWE Hell In A Cell on June 5.