Roman Reigns Not Scheduled to Work Hell in a Cell 2022

Roman Reigns is not scheduled to compete at Hell in a Cell, WWE‘s next premium live event.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion recently signed a new deal with the company. Reigns will work a lighter schedule, including fewer live events.

Reigns was a late addition to the WrestleMania Backlash card, which took place this past weekend. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the upcoming Hell in the Cell show is the first example of Reigns getting more time off in the coming months.

“He’s off the Chicago show, which is the next pay-per-view on June 5.” Dave Meltzer

“Roman Reigns is not gonna be on every pay-per-view. He’s off the Chicago show, which is the next pay-per-view on June 5 (Hell in a Cell.) He will be doing pay-per-views this summer.

“He’s not gonna be doing a lot of dates and from what I understand, the shows he’s gonna be on, sooner or later, they’ll start advertising him. So the dates will be known, it’s not like they’re gonna put him on TV without advertising him.”

Reigns has been removed from thr Hell in a Cell promotional artwork, which backs up this report.

Meltzer said that while Reigns will be on more shows than Brock Lesnar, it is “not appreciably more.” WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 will take place at the Allstate Arena, in Rosemont, Illinois.

The Tribal Chief’s new contract

Reigns’ new lucrative deal with WWE will see him work fewer dates and has been compared to Brock Lesnar’s contract.

Speculation about Reigns’ future began last week when he appeared at a WWE Live event in Trenton, New Jersey, and told fans “I honestly don’t know if I’ll be back here again.”

Though many saw this as Reigns teasing retirement or an extended hiatus, it was later reported that he has signed a new contract which will see him work fewer dates.

Reigns is still being promoted for WWE stadium events, including Money in the Bank and Summerslam, but has no TV appearances confirmed past June.

Quotes via WrestleTalk