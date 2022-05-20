Possible Plans For Roman Reigns Revealed

It appears the next direction for Roman Reigns has been revealed.

Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion but he doesn’t have a one-on-one feud at this time. He’s been propping up The Usos on their journey to become Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

With that said, WWE may have clued us in on the next singles match for the “Tribal Chief.” On the May 13 episode of SmackDown, Riddle of RK-Bro nailed Reigns with a knee to the jaw to close the show.

Next Three Opponents For Roman Reigns?

(via WWE)

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that there is talk of booking Roman Reigns against Riddle at Money in the Bank on July 2.

Reigns is expected to win that match and go on to face Randy Orton at WWE Summerslam on July 30.

Then there’s the big stadium show in Cardiff, Wales on Sept. 3. Right now, the word is that Reigns will finally collide with Drew McIntyre one-on-one at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Reigns reportedly signed a new deal with WWE for fewer dates. As a result, he isn’t expected to have a match at the Hell in a Cell premium live event on June 5.