Bryan Danielson Considered Being A Full Time Dad Before AEW Debut

When Bryan Danielson decided to leave WWE, many thought that going to AEW was the only thing in his mind. Though the former world champion was also considering a third option – not being a full-time wrestler anymore.

The AEW star joined Renee Paquette for a live episode of The Sessions podcast at Starrcast V. Speaking about his decision to leave WWE, Bryan revealed the third option he was considering. He also joked that his wife Brie Bella wanted to kill him for it:

“People think I had two options between WWE and AEW. The reality is that I was considering three options, which was WWE, AEW or just not being a full-time wrestler anymore.” said Bryan Danielson, “Just being more of a full-time dad.

When I told that to Brie with the money that each company was offering me, I think she wanted to kill me? She might have wanted to kill me.”

Bryan then explained that his decision came down to a lighter schedule, creative freedom, and the itch to bleed in front of an audience:

“Really it came down to a little bit schedule, A little bit of creative freedom and also just this idea of I’ve been there for so long. Maybe something a little bit new would be fun. I also kind of wanted to bleed.”

