Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan was unexpectedly released from his NXT contract earlier this week, but he appears to be in good spirit despite it.

The now former WWE star reacted to his departure from the promotion on Twitter. He thanked the people who reached out to him and called his release ‘a bump in the road’ that doesn’t define him:

“Thank you to everyone who’s reached out.” wrote Troy Donovan, “Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back.”

Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. Mistakes happen and lessons are learned. A bump in the road doesn’t define me though. I’ll be back ? — Troy Donovan (@troydonovanwwe) June 13, 2022

The young star previously known as Cole Karter in the independent circuit was signed by WWE in March. He had recently joined Tony D’Angelo’s stable in NXT alongside Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

After his unexpected WWE firing, it was reported that Donovan wasn’t let go because of budget cuts like many other in recent months. His release was instead attributed to an undisclosed policy issue.

Reports also suggested that the former NXT star could be brought back by the company in a year or so. The latest tweet from the young prospect also suggests that he hasn’t given up on his wrestling career after his release.

Though there aren’t enough details available about Troy’s WWE release to say whether or not we can expect him to be back in WWE.