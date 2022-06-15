Reby Hardy Fires Back at Claims Of Enabling Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy was arrested last weekend and charged with three felonies, including driving under the influence, and that’s Jeff’s responsibility alone.

Since Hardy’s arrest, his third DUI within ten years, there’s been a discussion about who bears responsibility for his actions and how this arrest could have been prevented.

Many have said that Jeff’s brother Matt and wife Reby should have worked to stop Jeff from drinking, but the latter has hit back at these claims.

Reby Fires Back

On TikTok, Reby argued that she and Matt have done more than enough to try and limit Jeff’s proximity to alcohol in a scathing response to critics (via eWrestlingNews.)

“Oh, so you were there when I booked the event, right? And when I told the promoters to make sure there was no alcohol there and he was not served alcohol? You were there? And you were there when I was trying to make sure all night through the handlers that that was not happening? You were there when we walked into his hotel room that night, right? You were there. You know, because you were there? Oh, you weren’t there.”

“Short of having him sleep in between me and Matt, there’s really not much more I could have personally done.” Reby Hardy

Hardy added that she will not be speaking about Jeff Hardy’s situation any further and that her brother-in-law is a fully-grown adult and responsible for his own actions, not her or Matt.

What’s next for Jeff?

In a statement issued on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Jeff has been suspended from the company without pay.

Jeff will have to complete courses and prove his sobriety before Khan allows him to return to the ring.

Outside of wrestling, Jeff is facing some serious consequences for his actions, as this marks his third DUI arrest within ten years.

If convicted, Jeff could face a maximum five years in prison.