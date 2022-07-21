Potential AEW Return Date for Kenny Omega & Bryan Danielson

AEW could be getting even more good news soon as two popular stars seem to be on the verge of returning.

Kenny Omega has been out of action since Nov. 2021. Following his AEW World Title loss to Hangman Page at Full Gear, Kenny was shelved to heal from injuries that had been lingering for quite some time.

Bryan Danielson hasn’t been performing since the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing back in May. It’s been reported that he suffered a concussion and while he feels fine, Tony Khan isn’t taking any chances.

Omega & Danielson Returning Soon?

Kenny Omega faced Bryan Danielson on Dynamite

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that Kenny Omega is hoping to be back in the saddle for the All Out PPV on Sept. 4. It had been reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful that Kenny will be returning sooner than expected.

Meltzer also noted that this is probably the target return date for Bryan Danielson as well. Danielson missed his scheduled Forbidden Door match with NJPW technical master Zack Sabre Jr.

Danielson also missed the Blood & Guts match.

In addition, All Out could also mark the return of AEW World Champion CM Punk. The question remains, can his foot heal in time for the event, which will take place in his home city of Chicago.

AEW has been hit hard with injuries but the tide seems to be turning. During the July 20 episode of Dynamite, Jungle Boy made his return. He had been dealing with an injury following a ladder match at Road Rager.