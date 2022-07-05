Ric Flair Reacts To Being Added Back To WWE Intro

The 16-time world champion Ric Flair has been added back to the WWE intro and he has thanked the company for giving him his dignity back.

The Nature Boy’s signature ‘Woooo’ was removed from the official intro to WWE shows back in September last year.

This came after sexual misconduct allegations against the former world champion were brought in light by a Dark Side of The Ring episode titled the Plane Ride From Hell.

Flair himself had denied the allegations but he still received significant backlash from the fans. WWE had responded to it by removing him from the intro and pulling all his merchandise from their official website.

Ric Flair Thanks Vince McMahon

The company quietly added the wrestling veteran back to the intro on the July 4th Raw. Ric Flair commented on it on Twitter. He claimed that losing the spot was the most hurtful moment of his career:

“The Most Hurtful Moment In My ENTIRE Career Was Losing My Spot. Thank You So Much For Giving Me Back My Dignity & My Life! @WWE @VinceMcMahon #WWERaw”

Flair is currently preparing for a final match during the SummerSlam weekend. While an opponent for him is yet to be announced, the show is garnering the attention of fans and it was recently moved to a much larger arena.