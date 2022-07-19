Ric Flair Addresses Injury Ahead Of Last Match

Two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair addresses his injury ahead of his last match later this month.

It was recently reported that Flair was dealing with a foot injury ahead of the Nashville, Tennessee event on July 31. Appearing on Busted Open Radio recently, Flair addressed the reported injury and the potential concerns about competing with it.

Flair admits that the foot is very uncomfortable but doctors will soon be injecting him with medication to numb the pain.

Flair says he’ll deaden the foot if he has to, and the fact that the match is a tag team match should definitely help things, as he’ll be able to hide it a bit better.

“The Nature Boy” will be teaming up with his new son-in-law and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Andrade El Idolo to take on the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The show goes down from the Municipal Auditorium and will air live on pay-per-view (PPV).

Ric Flair Accompanied By Big Card

Aside from Flair’s headlining bout, there will be several other talents competing on the card from promotions such as Impact Wrestling, MLW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and AAA.

The current card for the show is as follows:

Ric Flair’s Last Match: Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

IMPACT World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu

Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rachael Ellering

The Wolves vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

Killer Kross vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

The Briscoe Brothers vs. The Von Erichs

Clark Connors vs. Ren Narita

Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. Taurus vs. Rey Fenix

