Former WCW Announcer Pushing To Stop Ric Flair From Returning To The Ring

One former WCW personality is hoping that Ric Flair doesn’t go through with plans to return to in-ring action.

Flair, who is 73 years old, has been pushing to get inside the squared circle once again. He’s posted a couple of training videos with Jay Lethal where he’s actually taking bumps inside the ring.

Ric Flair To Be Blocked From Returning?

This has left some concerned including former WCW announcer Chris Cruise.

In a lengthy statement on social media, Cruise revealed an email he sent to the Maryland State Athletic Commission urging them to refuse Ric Flair a license to wrestle:

“Hey you rubes, I screw around here a lot, but this is serious: Ric Flair should not be allowed to wrestle. Some reports indicate he has been working out with Jay Lethal in preparation to returning to the ring. He can’t be stopped from doing so in states that don’t have athletic commissions and licensing protocols, but insurance companies can step in and refuse to issue a bond to a promotion that books him. And for those states that do have commissions, they should be contacted to demand that they not allow Flair to wrestle. Simply put, Ric Flair returning to the ring is not wise. No how, no way. He’s 73, in poor health, an alcoholic, and has a pacemaker installed.

“Today I emailed the following to the Maryland State Athletic Commission, since I live in Maryland, and will contact other commissions as well. I would encourage you to also email the commission (athletic@dllr.state.md.us) and urge its members to deny Flair a license. It won’t take long, and could help keep Flair alive. Here is the email I sent:

‘To the Commissioners of the Maryland State Athletic Commission:

‘Recently, published reports indicate the professional wrestler known as Ric Flair, who is 73 and has a pacemaker, is considering returning to the ring. Obviously, that is not wise. It’s almost as if he wants to die in the ring.

‘I am writing as a citizen of Maryland to express my concern about the prospect of Mr. Fleihr being granted a license to wrestle in this state. I’m sure you understand how disastrous it would be for the Commission if he died in the ring during a performance for which you granted him a license.

‘I’d like to know what standards the Commission has for granting a license to a professional wrestler. Is a physical examination required? Are athletes over 70 and who have a pacemaker installed allowed to wrestle professionally in Maryland?

‘I look forward to your reply.'”

Flair is rumored to be gearing up for a tag team match that would see him paired with FTR to take on The Rock ‘n Roll Express and a mystery partner. Once again, this is only a rumor.