Details On Ric Flair’s Rumored Return Match Involving FTR

Wrestling legend Ric Flair has been back in the ring as of late. The 73-year-old Hall of Famer is taking bumps and showing fans that he can still “go.”

He isn’t just hitting the ropes for old time’s sake. Ric Flair is reportedly training for an in-ring return, despite his advanced age and recent health issues.

Flair has been training with former ROH World Champion and AEW star, Jay Lethal.

Ric Flair’s Return to the Ring

The word going around is that Ric Flair will compete in a 6-man tag team match that would see him aligned with FTR. Their opponents would be The Rock ‘n Roll Express and a mystery partner.

Whether or not this match ever comes together remains to be seen. There are several ways where this plan could fizzle out, including Flair’s health and the ‘business’ side of the equation. At this stage, this should be considered a rumor – but it’s definitely being talked about amongst people in the industry.

A Great Champion Deals With Setback, With A Comeback! WOOOOO! @TheLethalJay pic.twitter.com/rxi4zEGK8I — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 11, 2022

Ric Flair retired back in 2008 when he lost to Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24. He’d go on to wrestle several more times, including the “Hulkamania: Let The Battle Begin” tour of Australia in November 2009 and for Impact Wrestling (2011). Flair made several wrestling appearances last year, including for WWE, AAA and the NWA.

Outside the ring, Flair has remained very active on the fan convention circuit. He’s also launching a new NFT collection (WoooooThings) and a line of cannabis products with boxing icon “Iron” Mike Tyson.

He’s also been involved in a nasty feud with Becky Lynch and wants to manage former WWE Superstar Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli), wherever he shows up next.

Say what you want about Ric Flair, and there’s a lot to say, but he shows no signs of slowing down. The man who was once known as the Dirtiest Player in the Game remains one of the sport’s most talked about figures.