Ric Flair On Rumors Of Hulk Hogan Being His Opponent For Return Match

Ric Flair has yet to announce an opponent for his return match set for the Starrcast V. Rumors are rampant on who it may actually be.

One such wild rumor that had been circulating recently is that Hulk Hogan will be coming out of retirement to face the 16-time world champion.

Flair was asked about these speculations by Conrad Thompson on the latest episode of his podcast. Replying to it, Ric confirmed that Hogan will be present at the show, but he wouldn’t actually be wrestling:

“Not that I know. I think you would have run that by me…He’s invited. I’ve talked to him personally to come to the roast and come watch the match. But yeah, he hasn’t confirmed for sure but I’m pretty sure he’ll be there.”

Ric Flair has announced that he will be returning to the ring for the first time in more than a decade later this year. His in-ring return will take place at the upcoming Starrcast V event over the SummerSlam weekend.

Explaining the reasoning behind his decision, the 2 time Hall of Famer has claimed that he wasn’t happy with his final match. Flair last wrestled back in 2011 where he competed against Sting.

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co