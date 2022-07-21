Ric Flair Reveals WWE Superstars will be at His Last Match

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared that several WWE superstars will attend his last match.

Wrestling fans are looking forward to seeing Flair have the final professional wrestling match of his career. Starrcast shared on Twitter on July 18 that Flair will team with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for his last match.

Flair appeared on Busted Open on Sirius XM with Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca on July 19 to promote the event. During the interview, Ray asked Flair if Charlotte Flair would be at his show. Flair responded that she will but that he wasn’t sure if she would appear on camera. He also revealed that more WWE talent would attend the show.

“She’ll be there, but I don’t know whether she will be on camera or not, said Flair. He continued, “…If it weren’t for me, I mean, I don’t think she’ll miss it even if Andrade wasn’t involved. She just might not be on camera. A lot of the guys are coming, (Rey)Mysterio is coming, Apollo(Crews) is coming, Pat McAfee is coming.”

Is it Possible That More WWE Superstar Will Attend Ric Flair’s Last Match?

After Flair revealed that some of WWE’s talent would attend his show, wrestling fans may speculate who else may appear. His event would take place on Jul. 31 at The Fairgrounds Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee. WWE will have SummerSlam at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Jul. 30.

It’s possible more WWE talent could attend Flair’s last match. However, it may be difficult for some wrestlers because Monday Night Raw takes place on Aug. 1 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The only name Flair mentioned that is booked to wrestle at SummerSlam as of this writing is McAfee. While it’s likely that other WWE talent may show up, fans shouldn’t expect to see people like Charlotte Flair appear on camera. However, WWE could make some exceptions for the two-time Hall of Famer’s final performance.

You can watch Flair’s last match live on FITE for $34.99.