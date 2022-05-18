‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James Calls Sasha Banks-Naomi Walk Out a “Publicity Stunt”

WWE Hall of Famer ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James has said that Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of this week’s Raw may have been the plan all along.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions left this week’s Raw due to creative differences and after “The Boss” had a meeting with Vince McMahon.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to give his thoughts on the situation, James explained why this may be all for show.

“When I see them publically put it all out there like that, it just makes me feel like it’s a work, you know what I mean? It just makes me feel like, if that really happened, in my mind, they would just change the main event, and probably not even say anything.

“I think it is a publicity stunt to try and add some heat to the tag titles. But again, that’s just me, and I’m a cynical worker who’s been around the business my whole life, so I think everything’s a work.”

Road Dogg was with WWE until January 2022 when he was released from his role at the Performance Center.

James was released alongside his brother Scott Armstrong, William Regal, and others.

