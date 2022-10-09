“Roman Reigns Can’t Fight… He’s Just A Big Muscular Dude”

Former RAW announcer Jimmy Smith announcer shared some interesting comments about WWE‘s top star just a few days after his unexpected departure from the promotion.

WWE recently shook about their announce teams and it resulted in Jimmy Smith being let go from the company. Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick were named the new team for WWE RAW recently. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett were named the announcers for SmackDown. Wade noted that he will not be at SmackDown for long and will be returning for NXT.

Vic Joseph and Booker T were named the new commentary team for NXT. Jimmy reportedly accidentally learned about his firing ahead of time by Triple H and you can check that out here.

Former Colts punter and media personality used to call SmackDown with Michael Cole but his job is on “hold” as he has taken a full-time role with College Gameday on ESPN.

Former WWE RAW Announcer Jimmy Smith On Roman Reigns

Jimmy Smith appeared on MMA on Sirius XM today, less than a week after his departure from WWE. The former RAW announcer spoke about the atmosphere backstage in WWE. He added that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is “just a big muscular dude” that cannot actually fight in real life.

“The WWE behind the scenes is more CM Punk than Brock Lesnar. Does this guy look like he can fight? That is what the WWE is about. Roman Reigns can’t fight. He looks like he can fight. He’s just a big muscular dude. Daniel Cormier does not (look like he can fight). You put (Cormier) next to Brock Lesnar, and it looks like a man and a kid, and WWE is all about that visual.”

UFC legend Daniel Cormier served as the special referee for the Fight Pit match last night in the main event of Extreme Rules.

I had to take in the structure, the fight pit is something to behold. Make sure you watch #ExtremeRules on @peacocktv tonight pic.twitter.com/lmFpwr5dXk — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 8, 2022

Roman Reigns did not defend his title at last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PLE. The Tribal Chief is set to put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship next month against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.