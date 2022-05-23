Roman Reigns Says He May Be Done Working WWE Live Events (Video)

Roman Reigns says he does not expect to be working many more live events moving forward.

As we’ve been covering, Reigns will be working a lighter schedule for WWE in the months ahead. He’s also been talking about a future when he’s not a full-time WWE Superstar.

At Sunday’s live event from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Reigns defended the Undisputed Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event. Reigns was victorious.

After the match, he broke character and showed appreciation to the fans for supporting him.

Roman Reigns’ WWE Future

Once again, Reigns let people know he does not plan on being a full-time WWE Superstar for much longer.

“I honestly don’t know if I’m going to be doing too many more live events like this, on a Sunday, going forward.” – Roman Reigns

The fans began jeering when Reigns spoke about his career wining down. He continued, but Reigns added, “So, this could be my last one and I want y’all to know that it was very special for me and I had an incredible time.”

You can see footage of Reigns’ comments below:

Reigns is expected to wrestle far fewer dates in the months ahead. He’s not retiring, but he will be cutting back on live events and even premium live events.

The Tribal Chief is not scheduled to compete at the upcoming WWE Hell in a Cell show. He is, however, scheduled to work Money in the Bank, SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle.

For details on who Reigns will be working with in the months ahead, check out our report below: