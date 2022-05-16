WWE Legend Defends Roman Reigns For Taking Reduced Schedule

One WWE Hall of Famer doesn’t want to hear anything negative about Roman Reigns taking fewer dates.

Reigns has cemented himself as WWE’s biggest attraction. Ever since going heel back in 2020 and forming The Bloodline, the “Tribal Chief” has widely been considered one of the best acts in wrestling.

At the height of his popularity, Reigns has decided to scale things back a bit. He reportedly signed a new deal with WWE to reduce his schedule.

Reigns won’t be working nearly as many house show dates as he had been and currently isn’t scheduled for the June 5 Hell in a Cell premium live event.

Booker T Comes To Roman Reigns’ Defense

Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast to criticize fans who complain about Reigns potentially being a “part-timer” (h/t 411Mania.com).

“It’s hard to make people happy, so I don’t think you should think about what people want in certain aspects, especially as far as this goes. For one moment, people are talking about wrestler’s work too damn much.

“And now, he’s gone to take some time off, they say he’s just a part-timer. Which one is it? You can’t have both. For me, as a promoter, if I can protect Roman Reigns and preserve him because he is a guy that I feel is a high marquee guy for the company, why wouldn’t I do that?

“As far as that guys, I don’t really care what people think as far as him being a part-timer.”

Despite Booker’s rant, the general consensus seems to be that Reigns deserves the new terms of his deal. He’s quite valuable to WWE and was able to tip the scales in his favor.

Approaching the age of 37 next week and having young kids, Reigns likely wants to spend more time with his family.

Booker went on to say that he’s unsure if WWE fans will turn on the “Head of the Table” once he starts appearing less often.

“You know what, they probably would because there again, the fans, a lot of times, they want what they want. Then again, maybe they won’t. Maybe WWE fans are different.

“Cody Rhodes, they hated him going out of AEW, and now they seem to love Cody Rhodes. With fans, it may just be a few thinking that way, but sometimes, the masses look huge these days when you see people on social media commenting.

“If Roman takes some time off, damn it, he deserves it. He deserves it. Bottom line.”