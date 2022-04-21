Update On Roman Reigns’ Status For WrestleMania Backlash

Speculation on whether or not Roman Reigns will have a match at WrestleMania Backlash can now end.

There is no denying that Roman Reigns is WWE‘s top priority when it comes to talent. While he has long held a main event spot, his stock took off thanks to the “Tribal Chief” gimmick. Reigns is fresh off a victory over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Despite the momentum, Reigns hasn’t exactly had a big presence the past couple of weeks. He appeared on Raw following WrestleMania and said he’d announce his next move on SmackDown. His move ended up being a demand for The Usos to challenge RKBro in an attempt to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

WWE.com

Roman Reigns-WrestleMania Backlash

Reigns didn’t appear on the April 15 episode of SmackDown and it’s left many speculating that he may not have a match at WrestleMania Backlash.

That hunch can be put to rest. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reports that Roman Reigns will be in the main event of WrestleMania Backlash. Meltzer suspects an angle will be done on the April 22 episode of SmackDown.

Some felt that a program with Shinsuke Nakamura would be next since Nakamura confronted The Bloodline on the April 8 episode of SmackDown and ate superkicks from The Usos for his efforts.

There is no word on who Reigns’ WrestleMania Backlash opponent will be at this time.