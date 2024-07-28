Rossy Ogawa Says Giulia’s Time In Japan Is Ending Amid WWE Rumors

Giulia’s time competing in Japan will be coming to an end sooner than later, according to Marigold Wrestling founder Rossy Ogawa. Sitting down with Tokyo Sports, Ogawa addressed rumors and reports that Giulia is expected to join WWE.

“It’s true that Giulia doesn’t have that much time (in Japan). I’m not sure how many matches she has left, but it might be best to think of this as the last time you’ll see her at each venue.”

It was first reported in November 2023 that Giulia was believed to be joining WWE in a huge score for the Stamford-based promotion. Speculation that she’d be joining WWE was galvanized when she departed STARDOM in March and when she appeared at WWE NXT: Stand & Deliver the following month.

It has been reported that WWE’s current plan is for Giulia to debut at an NXT PLE over SummerSlam weekend. That will prove easier said than done, given that no such event is due to take place next weekend. NXT will host two weeks of its Great American Bash event over the next two weeks of TV, in a reported effort to combat being decimated in the ratings by the Olympics. WWE NXT’s next PLE will be No Mercy and take place at the Ball Arena in Denver, CO on September 1.

Giulia & Rossy Ogawa

While Giulia is expected to be on WWE TV sooner than later, it may not mark the end of her work with Rossy Ogawa. The Marigold founder, who also founded STARDOM, hopes for WWE and Marigold to work together in the long term with Giulia appearing a handful of times a year for the latter after her WWE debut. WWE and Marigold have already partnered as IYO SKY competed at the Summer Destiny event earlier this month.