Saraya Gets Physical on AEW Dynamite

Saraya got physical for the first time since signing with AEW. After the women’s Trios match, Saraya went after Britt Baker, D.M.D. The two exchanged blows with the other women getting involved as well.

Chaos erupts after the match and @Saraya sends a message to the world – #AEW is HER HOUSE indeed! #AEWDynamite’s 3-Year Anniversary Show is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/RFoiQEB8gh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2022

Prior to the women’s match, Baker cut a pre-taped backstage promo in which she declared she was the “Face of the AEW Women’s Division”. The former champion said “as a role model, I am morally obligated to answer the question that everybody’s been asking. The answer is ‘no’, Saraya will not be wrestling in AEW. The doctor’s have not medically cleared her to compete. So let’s ship her off in some bubble wrap and send her away. But I guess that officially makes it my house now, right?”

Dr. @Realbrittbaker, D?M?D declares #AEW is HER HOUSE!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite's 3rd Anniversary LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/roSL0O9B5e — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2022

Saraya and Britt could be AEW’s biggest women’s feud

(via AEW)

On last week’s Dynamite, Saraya and Baker exchanged words in a segment that was not very good. The segment made Saraya look rusty and not like the star she is. It was smart to let Saraya respond to Baker with her fists instead of throwing her right back on the mic.

Baker is still one of AEW’s most popular women. Saraya is one of the biggest wrestlers that the company has signed. While it may take some time for Saraya to get her feet back under her, on paper this is a big feud. It’s probably the biggest feud the women’s division has had.

With Saraya getting physical, it seems like there has been some sort of clearance from her doctors. If that’s the case, we could be getting a match next month at Full Gear.