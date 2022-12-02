“The IRONY” – Saraya Undergoing Oral Surgery After Wrestling a Dentist

Saraya is headed to the dentist’s chair just weeks after her first match in over five years (against a dentist) and yes, she sees the irony there.

On Thursday evening, Saraya noted on Twitter that she just landed home and was going”straight off the plane to the dentist.”

She’ll be undergoing oral surgery, but it’s unrelated to anything that happened in the ring. She’s having her wisdom teeth removed, a procedure that most people recover from within two weeks.

Landed from work. Straight off the plane to the dentist to get my wisdom teeth out. This all start just before I had to wrestle a real life dentist. The IRONY.

? — SARAYA (@Saraya) December 2, 2022

What’s Next for Saraya?

Saraya has been feuding with Dr. Britt Baker since arriving in All Elite Wrestling. After their match at Full Gear last month, she had positive things to say about her rival. During the post-PPV media scrum, she stated bluntly, “Britt carried me through the whole thing.”

It will be interesting to see if Saraya continues her feud with Baker, or if she moves on to a program with someone else. It’s likely too soon into her run to jump into the title picture. Other heels in the AEW women’s division include Anna Jay, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Serena Deeb and Tay Melo.

In an unrelated note, Saraya has been outspoken about wanting to work with Sasha Banks again in the future, which is interesting on several levels. She recently revealed that she spoke with Banks after announcing she was medically cleared to wrestle again.

Just days after Full Gear, Saraya name-dropped Banks again: