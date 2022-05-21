Sasha Banks Attends Steve Aoki Concert Friday Night (Video)

Sasha Banks is currently suspended from WWE indefinitely due to her decision to walk out of Monday’s Raw in protest of her character’s creative direction.

However, that didn’t stop her from having a fun Friday night out. The Boss was not in attendance for this week’s SmackDown.

WWE broadcaster Michael Cole addressed her absence on camera. In addition to being suspended indefinitely, Banks and Naomi have been stripped of the WWE Women’s tag team championships.

WWE also pulled all of their merchandise from WWE Shop, as well as their official Facebook pages. This should tell you where things stand between the two sides.

While all this was going down, Banks was in Minneapolis, Minnesota attending a concert by DJ Steve Aoki at The Armory.

Sasha Banks’ WWE contract is set to expire soon, which raises the stakes of her fallout with WWE even higher.

