Sasha Banks Contract News & More On Her Status With WWE

Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of Monday’s Raw taping remains the hottest story in wrestling.

Some people, including CM Punk and Bayely, have shown support for Banks and Naomi. Others, such as Road Dogg, have called the situation a publicity stunt.

No matter how you feel about the situation, this is not a work and there are major issues between the involved parties.

We’ve got an update on Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE contracts, as well as their status for tonight’s SmackDown broadcast.

Contracts Expiring

Sasha Banks and Naomi’s fallout with WWE comes at a time when both women’s contracts are expiring soon.

It’s believed that Sasha Banks signed a 3-year contract extension with WWE in August 2019.

According to former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide, the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions have been in contract negotiations with the company.

On the latest episode of The Masked Man podcast, Famuyide stated that both contracts are set to expire within the next two months.

Based on conversations we’ve had with people in the industry, we believe WWE will make a great effort to keep Sasha Banks under contract.

Status for SmackDown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown takes place from Grand Rapids, Michigan. It’s the first main-roster broadcast since Sasha Banks and Naomi’s walkout at Raw.

It does not appear either woman will be on hand for SmackDown. According to PWInsider, WWE sources have confirmed that Noami did not travel with husband Jimmy Uso for the show. The Usos will battle RK-Bro in a tag team championship unification match.

As for Sasha Banks, she was spotted on a Thursday night flight from Orlando to Minneapolis. While it’s entirely possible to make it from Minneapolis to Grand Rapids in 24 hours, she’s not expected at SmackDown.

SEScoops will keep you posted as more details become available.

Earlier this week, SEScoops spoke with Ariane Andrew, Naomi’s former tag team partner in WWE. During her discussion with Steve Fall, Andrew revealed she believes Naomi is being “manipulated” and would not have walked out of WWE on her own.