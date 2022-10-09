Seth Rollins Blacks Out Twitter Account After Another Loss At WWE Extreme Rules

Seth Rollins lost yet again at a WWE Premium Live Event and doesn’t appear to be handling to it too well.

He battled Matt Riddle in the main event of Extreme Rules in a Fight Pit match UFC legend Daniel Cormier was the special guest referee for the match. Matt had the advantage as a former MMA fighter and tapped out Seth to win the match. After the match, the lights went out and Bray Wyatt returned. You can check that out here.

Rollins has only won two matches at Premium Live Events this year. The Visionary defeated Reigns via DQ at the Royal Rumble in January. He also defeated Matt Riddle last month at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

Seth Rollins Blacks Out Twitter Ahead Of US Title Match On WWE RAW

Seth and Liv Morgan both had similar reactions following their losses tonight at Extreme Rules. Liv blacked out her Twitter account and now Seth Rollins has done the same as seen in the image below.

The 36-year-old will have to put this loss behind him fast because he’s scheduled to face Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on RAW. On last week’s episode of the red brand, Seth Rollins brutally attacked Bobby Lashley following his successful title defense against Mustafa Ali.

Bobby was interviewed in the trainer’s room following the attack and challenged Seth to the match scheduled for Monday at the Barclays Center. During Extreme Rules, the champion took to Twitter and took a shot at Rollins.

Hey @WWERollins, Penn Hospital is just a few miles away from Wells Fargo. Want me to schedule an Uber for the morning to get your ass to Brooklyn? My treat. #ExtremeRules