WWE Removes Sasha Banks & Naomi From TV Intro

WWE continues to wipe itself clean of content featuring Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Fans were quick to notice a couple of changes in the WWE TV intro. Both Sasha and Naomi have been yanked from the opening package.

Sasha has been replaced by Cody Rhodes, while Ronda Rousey takes Naomi’s place.

Tensions Mount

Sasha and Naomi were the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. WWE booked them for a six-pack challenge with the winner going on to Hell in a Cell to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship on June 5.

PWInsider reported that Naomi was scheduled to win the match.

WWE was forced to pivot when Sasha Banks and Naomi left the building mid-show, citing creative differences. This prompted WWE to issue a statement, revealing that the former Women’s Tag Team Champions left the gold on the desk of John Laurinaitis and walked out.

During the May 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, Michael Cole announced that Sasha and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and a tournament will be held to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

In addition, WWE has pulled all merchandise for Sasha and Naomi online.