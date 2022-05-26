Britt Baker Speaks Up About Toxic Social Media Environment

Being a celebrity comes with many downsides. One such negative aspect is all the hateful comments and threats they receive online. Britt Baker believes there are people who just come online so they spread the negativity.

The former AEW women’s champion recently had an interview with Forbs. She talked about things such as Sasha Banks walking out of WWE and more.

Speaking about the negativity celebrities have to face online, Baker said that many people go to Twitter just so they can say something nasty and mean:

“I think people just go on to Twitter just to be heard in a negative way. They just want to say something nasty and hateful and mean, so they will go on to Twitter for literally no [other] reason and they just say it and make sure they tag you in it, too.”

‘It’s Really, Really Horrible’

Britt Baker recalled the suicide of Japanese wrestler Hana Kimura because of cyberbullying. She mentioned how the environment online can sometimes be really toxic:

“We’ve had people in the industry kill themselves over cyberbullying, and you’d think that that would be enough for people to wake up. Keep your mean thoughts to yourself,

You know, the body-shaming and telling me I should go kill myself because I beat so and so in a match, it’s just really, really horrible and toxic.”

Apart from this, Baker discussed her relationship with Adam Cole and how the two have not interacted much on-screen. She claimed that they are on the top of their respective divisions without being paired and this makes them a true power couple.